Sharon Van Etten announces ‘Tramp’ anniversary edition with unheard track, shares “Serpents” video

Sharon Van Etten's third album Tramp turns 11 this year, and in celebration, she has announced Tramp (Anniversary Edition), out March 24 via Jagjaguwar (pre-order). Tramp was Sharon's Jagjaguwar debut, and it was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner. The anniversary edition includes previously-unreleased track "This Is Too Right," with backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak. "I may have been just 30 when I made this album, but I was a lost, broken, vulnerable kid," Sharon says. "All of the musicians on this album helped me come to life and perform in ways I never had before."

Sharon has also shared a never-before-seen video for "Serpents," directed by Galaxie 500's Naomi Yang. The video features Aaron Dessner on slide guitar and bass, Bryce Dessner on ebo guitar, The Walkmen's Matt Barrick on drums, Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman) on keys, and Jenn Wasner on vocals. Watch it below.

"Upon hearing ʻSerpents,ʼ I was struck by the emotion in the song, the raw anger," Yang writes. "I imagined showing this fury escaping and overtaking the room — Sharonʼs rage as expressed in the song manifesting itself in physical space. We made the video on a cold January day in 2012, in an East Village walk-up loft borrowed from friends. It was me, on camera, with Susanne Sasic running the projections she had designed, and Sharon performing. I am delighted to know that now, on the 11th nniversary of Tramp, the ʻSerpentsʼ video will be seen at last."

Sharon also wrote about the "Serpents" video and the album; read her letter below.

FROM THE DESK OF SHARON VAN ETTEN: