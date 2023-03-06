Sharon Van Etten announces ‘Tramp’ anniversary show at The Troubadour

Sharon Van Etten is celebrating the 11th anniversary of her third album, 2012's Tramp, this year, and she's announced a special show as part of the celebration, happening later this month March 19 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. "Well, I never got to play the legendary Troubadour before, so figured it was about time," she says. Adriana McCassim opens, and tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9 at 10 AM PST.

Sharon also has an anniversary edition of Tramp out later this month, featuring previously unreleased track "This Is Too Right."