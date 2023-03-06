Sharon Van Etten announces &#8216;Tramp&#8217; anniversary show at The Troubadour

Sharon Van Etten announces ‘Tramp’ anniversary show at The Troubadour

Sharon Van Etten is celebrating the 11th anniversary of her third album, 2012's Tramp, this year, and she's announced a special show as part of the celebration, happening later this month March 19 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. "Well, I never got to play the legendary Troubadour before, so figured it was about time," she says. Adriana McCassim opens, and tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9 at 10 AM PST.

Sharon also has an anniversary edition of Tramp out later this month, featuring previously unreleased track "This Is Too Right."

loading...
Filed Under: Adriana McCassim, Sharon Van Etten
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan