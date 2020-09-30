Sharon Van Etten, Big Thief, more appear on new Keeled Scales benefit compilation

Texas musician Jordan Moser and Austin label Keeled Scales put together a new compilation, To the People of the Land: Carrizo/Comecrudo Solidarity Compilation, available exclusively on Bandcamp for the next 30 days. 100% of the revenue from sales goes to the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas (the Estok'Gna) and their legal fund, and it comes out on Friday 10/2, right in time for Bandcamp's October Bandcamp Friday fundraiser, when the site waives its cut of profits.

Organizers write:

Dear Listener,

We are proud to offer this collection of recordings in support of the Estok'Gna (also known as the Carrizzo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas, a name originally given to them by Spanish colonialists). After surviving centuries of oppression, genocide, and erasure the People of the Land still face threats to their life-ways and human rights.

Three liquid natural gas terminals and pipelines are planned which would desecrate sacred village sites and historically significant areas. Border wall construction threatens to bisect their ancestral homeland and sacred river.

Due to Texas' new ALEC-sponsored overly-punitive law (HB3557), the Estok'Gna could receive felonies and significant fines for occupying and praying at their sacred sites in the path of so-called "critical infrastructure."

The Texas Railroad Commission has given the green light to these projects without adequate environmental impact study. These projects stand to destroy important life-bearing estuaries and 331.5 acres of habitat for 21 endangered species including the ocelot, jaguarundi, and northern aplomado falcon.

As indigenous people continue to lead the fight against the reckless fossil fuel industry, we are honored to offer this compilation and its earnings in solidarity with everyone in the fight for racial justice and a livable future for all beings on planet earth. We will be donating 100% of revenue from this compilation directly to the Carrizzo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas (the Estok'Gna) as they reclaim their land and culture and fight continued genocide and environmental racism.