Sharon Van Etten, Jason Isbell, Joan Jett, Band of Horses, Nile Rodgers, The Head & The Heart, and more have contributed new and unreleased tracks to a new compilation called Music Moments that benefits the Alzheimer's Association. With each song, there's also a video where each artists talks about "the power of music to connect us to life’s important moments."

Sharon Van Etten's contribution is a cover of Lucinda Williams' "If My Love Could Kill" and she says she and her mother share a mutual love over Lucinda's music. Jason Isbell, who has a new album out in May, contributed a cover of John Prine’s “Hello in There," saying it reminds him of the elders in his family and how his grandfather taught him how to play musical instruments. You listen to the whole Music Moments, and watch the respective videos, below.