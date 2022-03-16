Sharon Van Etten & Julien Baker covering NIN & Smashing Pumpkins for comic book 7″

Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' "post-apocalyptic coming-of-age" comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? was named after a lyric from Jawbreaker's "Accident Prone," and with every issue they've been releasing an accompanying 7", starting with the first, which featured new music from Blake Schwarzenbach and Joyce Manor. They've now announced the deluxe edition of issue 7, which is out on September 14 via Image Comics, and its accompanying 7". It features Sharon Van Etten covering Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" (which she previously covered for Sound of Saving in 2020) and Julien Baker covering Smashing Pumpkins' "1979." It's only available in comic shops, and the description reads, "JULIEN BAKER breaks your heart and SHARON VAN ETTEN makes it hurt."

"Having Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten record songs is really beyond anything we could have hoped for," Rosenberg said. “Tyler and I regularly listen to both of their work while making this book, so having them provide the actual soundtrack for the issue has been really surreal in the best possible way."

Sharon and Julien are touring together, along with Angel Olsen, this summer, and Sharon also has a European run with L'Rain ahead of those dates.