Sharon Van Etten lists 2020 musical “must haves” & albums that mean the most to her

Sharon Van Etten released one of our favorite albums of 2019, Remind Me Tomorrow, and while we're still waiting for its follow up, she's shared an assortment of new material with us in 2020 too, including covers of Nine Inch Nails and Lucinda Williams, and singles "Beaten Down," and "Staring at a Mountain." She also joined Fountains of Wayne for a benefit, covered "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" with Josh Homme, starred in a Stephen Malkmus video, and more.

To wrap up the year, Sharon gave an interview with Vinyl Junkies, where she talked about her upbringing in NJ, recording her albums, acting, the Fountains of Wayne livestream, record collecting, and more. As year end list season is upon us, she also listed her favorite music of 2020, naming Fiona Apple, Arlo Parks, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Bob Dylan, Thundercat, Shamir, Deradoorian, Kim Gordon, New Order, Penelope Trappes, and Devon Gilfillian as her 2020 "must haves."

Asked "What are a few albums that mean the most to you," Sharon said:

John Cale, Fear. An album that reminded me that even when you play with another band that you have many faces. John was underspoken and so diverse. For someone that was such an incredible support to Reed, to hear his songs in a more classic light opened my ears. Fleetwood Mac, Tusk. The intensity of the melodies and harmonies and interband dynamics just about made my heart burst. As well as the rawness of the sonics and the owning of the mistakes. And overall, empowering as a woman to feel represented in the lower register in such a tough, commanding way. Nick Cave, No More Shall We Part. This was the first record that made me fall in love with Nick Cave. I was always overwhelmed by the dark, Punk noise and then I heard the heartbroken lover. And I totally understood. Made me connect with everything else he made in a whole new light.

Sharon also talked a little about what's next for her:

I am always working on music. I am trying to focus on voting efforts and community awareness until this fall passes. There is this illusion you have to release things as soon as you can just because you have the time to write, but I think what I must remember, for myself, is that reflection is the most important thing right now. There will be plenty of time to write and record and there won’t be touring for a while. Stop acting like there’s a rush. I am allowing myself the time to write, while raising a child, continuing my education at a local community college online, while being present for my partner who has been so supportive in my work, whether home or away. As I said earlier in this interview, the necessary reset most of us have needed to check in with our families and ourselves about what is important to us and how best to continue to live our lives.

Read the interview in full on Vinyl Junkies.