Sharon Van Etten, Perfume Genius & Moses Sumney feature on new Hypnotic Brass Ensemble LP

Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the Jag Quarterly series of special releases, and they've just announced the second edition. It's titled This is a Mindfulness Drill, and it's a reimagining of Richard Youngs’ 1998 album, Sapphie, by The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, with vocals by Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius and Sharon Van Etten. Youngs' original album was just voice and guitar, so this is an entirely different beast, as you can hear on the nine-and-a-half-minute opening cut "Soon it Will Be Fire." Listen to that below.

This is a Mindfulness Drill will be out June 25 and you can preorder it now.

In the spirit of the album, Jagjaguwar has also partnered with mindfulness platform Open to "develop exclusive, deep listening experiences around the music and mantra." Additionally, there is a Meditation Version of the album created by ambient artist Emily A. Sprague that uses Hypnotic Brass Ensemble's instrumentals for a 42-minute "looping piece of cycles and drones." That will be available on cassette.

The first release in the Jag Quarterly series was Dilate Your Heart, which features works written and read by Bloomington-based poet Ross Gay, set to previously unreleased works from Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore, Angel Bat Dawid, Gia Margaret, and Sam Gendel.

Secretly Canadian is also is also reissuing albums from throughout its catalog for its 25th anniversary, including ones by Jens Lekman, Whitney, and more.