Sharon Van Etten playing free show at Union Pool tonight!

Sharon Van Etten's fantastic new album Remind Me Tomorrow came out today, and she'll celebrate its release with a surprise last minute NYC show at Union Pool, tonight (5/6)! That's a far more intimate venue than Sharon has played here in a very long time.

They're giving out entry wristbands on a first come, first served basis now at Union Pool's patio, limited to one per person, and you'll have to show proof of Covid vaccination to get one.

If you can't make it to the show in person, or you miss out on a wristband, it'll stream live at 8 PM ET. Watch below.

Also out at 8 PM is the video for album highlight "Mistakes." Watch that below, as well.

Sharon's summer tour with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker will also stop in NYC for shows at SummerStage in Central Park on August 20 and 21.