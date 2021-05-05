Sharon Van Etten releases ‘epic Ten: Live from Zebulon’ stream as new live album

Along with the release of an album of covers of its songs, Sharon Van Etten celebrated the tenth anniversary of her sophomore album, epic, by streaming a performance of it in full from the new-ish LA location of Zebulon (the original Brooklyn location was important to her early career). She's now released it as a live album, epic Ten: Live From Zebulon, which was mixed by Emily Lazar and available exclusively on Amazon Music. See the cover art and tracklist, and stream it, below.

Meanwhile, Sharon's cover of Daniel Johnston's "Some Things Last a Long Time," from Pepe the Frog documentary Feels Good Man, was recently officially released, and Everything But the Girl member Ben Watt covered one of her songs, "Comeback Kid," on his new mini-album Storm Shelter.

Sharon Van Etten - epic Ten: Live From Zebulon Tracklist:

1. A Crime

2. Peace Signs

3. Save Yourself

4. DsharpG

5. Don’t Do It

6. One Day

7. Love More