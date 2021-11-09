Sharon Van Etten releasing holiday 7″ (preorder on clear blue vinyl)

Last year, Sharon Van Etten released a digital holiday single, featuring haunting, ethereal versions of classics "Silent Night" and "Blue Christmas." She's now releasing that as an actual 7" single on vinyl that's as blue as the holidays without a loved one. It's out next week (11/19) via Jagjaguwar and you can preorder it from our shop. Here's what it looks like:

You can also pick up SVE's Remind Me Tomorrow and the expanded 10th anniversary reissue of Epic on vinyl in the BV shop.

Her version of "Silent Night" was originally recorded for Eric Paschal Johnson's short film “The Letter,” and was released in 2019 as an Amazon exclusive, while "Blue Christmas" dates from 2009 holiday benefit Do you EAR what I EAR?. You can listen to both below.

Sharon is playing My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday destination concert weekend in Cancun in March, and Barcelona's Primavera Sound in June.

SHARON VAN ETTEN - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAR 2, 2022 - MAR 5, 2022 One Big Holiday - Cancún, Mexico

JUN 2, 2022 - Primavera Sound Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs

JUN 10, 2022 - Rosendal, Djurgården - Stockholm, Sweden