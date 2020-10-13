Sharon Van Etten shares “Let Go” from Pepe the Frog documentary ‘Feels Good Man’

Sharon Van Etten has shared new song "Let Go" from Feels Good Man, the new documentary about the Pepe the Frog internet meme. Working with producer Giorgio Angelini, who co-wrote the song with Sharon and Mike Semple, Sharon delivers "Let Go" as sweeping, widescreen rock. “After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words," says Sharon. "The song and film’s producer, Giorgio [Angelini] was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it." You can listen to the song below.

Feels Good Man tells the story of comic artist Matt Furie and how his creation got co opted by the alt-right and white supremacists, as well as his attempts to reclaim Pepe. The film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival where director Arthur Jones won U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker. Having been released in August, Feels Good Man will be shown Friday, October 19 on PBS. Check your local listings for more info but you can watch the Feels Good Man trailer below.

Sharon covered Blaze Foley's "Ooh Love" for the Kin Campaigns compilation that benefits progressive candidates running for congress, as well as contributing to The People of the Land benefit comp, and covered Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" to benefit mental health charities.