Sharon Van Etten shares “Never Gonna Change” from deluxe edition of latest album

Sharon Van Etten released her fantastic sixth LP, We've Been Going About This All Wrong, in May, and now she's announced a deluxe edition, due out November 16 via Jagaguwar. It includes "Porta" and "Used To It," the non-album tracks she released ahead of the album, plus two new songs, "When I Die" and "Never Gonna Change."

Unlike on the album, which didn't get any advance singles, she has shared one of the new songs, "Never Gonna Change," and you can watch the lyric video below. "[It's] about managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation," she says. "Coping with recurring fears throughout adulthood, acknowledging that flaws, fears and triggers can't be overcome, they are a constant part of one's identity to learn to be at peace with."

Sharon will be on tour in Australia and New Zealand in December. See all dates below.

Shop for Sharon's albums on vinyl in the BV store.

SHARON VAN ETTEN: 2022 TOUR

Dec 1, 2022 Sydney Opera House Sydney, Australia

Dec 3, 2022 The Tivoli Brisbane, Australia *

Dec 5, 2022 Fremantle Arts Centre Perth, Australia #

Dec 6, 2022 Fremantle Arts Centre Perth, Australia #

Dec 8, 2022 Northcote Theatre Melbourne, Australia *

Dec 9, 2022 Northcote Theatre Melbourne, Australia *

Dec 10, 2022 Meredith Festival Meredith, Australia

Dec 12, 2022 The Civic Auckland, New Zealand

Dec 13, 2022 The Opera House Wellington, New Zealand

* - w/ Batts

# - w/ Banjo Lucia

See pictures from Sharon's August show at SummerStage in Central Park below.