Sharon Van Etten shares new single “Porta,” adds tour dates w/ L’Rain

Sharon Van Etten has shared her first new solo single since fall of 2020. "Porta," which she produced with Daniel Knowles, has an '80s synth pop-inspired song, and she wrote it in 2020 "at one of my lowest lows. For most of my adult life I have struggled with bouts of depression and anxiety and coping mechanisms, and I sometimes let those dark moments get the best of me. During this time I felt very dissociated. Not connected to my body and I felt out of control.”

She reached out to a friend, pilates instructor Stella Cook. "I was seeking a friend, someone to talk to who understands what finding the core means but also knows what my weaknesses are and can help me work around them and find my other strengths," Sharon writes. "I knew I was entering a no judgment zone and I needed to be held accountable for my actions and Stella helped me step up. We would meet once a week on Zoom, have a catch up on life over a quick coffee and then get to work. Then, a day or two later she would send another video my way so I had something to work towards the end of the week. She was encouraging, but not pushy. If life got in the way, I didn't feel like I let her down - but I loved our sessions. I looked forward to them. I started feeling closer to her, and closer to myself, and it helped things seem hopeful. And I just wanted to share that with the world. Instead of the darkness. Instead of my fears. My message is to work through them. Even when it's hard. Even when it hurts. Reach out. Reach out to that friend who helps you reach out towards yourself."

Watch the video for "Porta" below.

Sharon is touring with Angel Olsen and Julian Baker in the summer (including NYC on August 21 at SummerStage in Central Park), and ahead of those dates she's announced a European run with L'Rain. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Sharon's last LP was 2019's excellent Remind Me Tomorrow; order it on vinyl.

SHARON VAN ETTEN: 2022 TOUR

Wed. Mar. 2 - Sat. Mar. 5 - Cancún, MX @ One Big Holiday !

Thu. Apr. 21 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

Fri. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

Sat. Apr. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

Sun. Apr. 24 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

Tue. May 31 - Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

Thu. Jun. 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 5 - München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

Mon. Jun. 6 - Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^%

Tue. Jun. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

Thu. Jun. 9 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

Fri. Jun. 10 - Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

Sat. Jun. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

Mon. Jun. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

Tue. Jun. 14 - Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^%

Wed. Jun. 15 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

Sat. Jun. 18 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

Sun. Jun. 19 - Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

Tue. Jun. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

Wed. Jun. 22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Sat. Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

! = with My Morning Jacket

~ = with Mia Joy

& = with The National

^ = Darkness Fades Tour

# = with The Weather Station

% = with L’Rain

* = The Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, & Spencer.