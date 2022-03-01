Sharon Van Etten shares new single “Used to It”

Sharon Van Etten released new single "Porta" last month and is now back with another new song. Awash in ethereal synths, "Used to It" was originally written for Baby God, an HBO documentary about a fertility specialist who impregnated women with his own sperm.

"I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology," Sharon says. "I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

You can watch the video for "Used to It" below.

Sharon plays My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday destination concert vacation in Cancún this week, and will be on the road soon, including this summer's The Wild Hearts tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and Spencer. That hits NYC's SummerStage at Central Park on August 21 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Sharon Van Etten - 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. Mar. 2 - Sat. Mar. 5 - Cancún, MX @ One Big Holiday !

Thu. Apr. 21 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

Fri. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

Sat. Apr. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

Sun. Apr. 24 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

Tue. May 31 - Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

Thu. Jun. 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 5 - München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

Mon. Jun. 6 - Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^%

Tue. Jun. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

Thu. Jun. 9 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

Fri. Jun. 10 - Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

Sat. Jun. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

Mon. Jun. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

Tue. Jun. 14 - Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^%

Wed. Jun. 15 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

Sat. Jun. 18 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

Sun. Jun. 19 - Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

Tue. Jun. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

Wed. Jun. 22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Sat. Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

! = with My Morning Jacket

~ = with Mia Joy

& = with The National

^ = Darkness Fades Tour

# = with The Weather Station

% = with L’Rain

* = The Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, & Spencer.