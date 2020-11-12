Sharon Van Etten streaming holiday songs, talks early career on podcast

Sharon Van Etten's strikingly haunting version of the Christmas classic "Silent Night" was recorded in 2018 for Eric Paschal Johnson's short film “The Letter,” and released last December as an Amazon exclusive (along with Bleached's version of "Jingle Bells"). As of today, however, her holiday cover, in addition to an angelic rendition of "Blue Christmas," originally from 2009 benefit album Do you EAR what I EAR?, are available wherever you stream music, just in time for the season. You can listen to Silent Night b/w Blue Christmas below.

In other news, Sharon recently appeared on the season three finale of the podcast Mixtape Memories, where she chatted with hosts Matt Heart Spade and Jinners about her Jersey upbringing, early gigging days in New York while working for Ba Da Bing Records, and more. Listen below.

"Walked down memory lane with my old school friend Matt & Jinners for their podcast @MemoriesMixtape," Sharon tweeted. "We chatted about my Jersey upbringing, early gigs in New York, & more. So nice to catch up with them and laugh, for a moment. The episode is out now. xx"