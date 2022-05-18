She & Him announce Brian Wilson tribute LP & tour, share cover of Beach Boys’ “Darlin'”

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward already announced the She & Him "Melt Away" tour that's a tribute to Beach Boys founder and songwriter Brian Wilson. Now they've revealed that that's also the name of their new album, which has them covering 14 of their favorite songs by Wilson. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson is due out July 22 on Fantasy Records.

“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs — a very long list,” the duo say. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs — and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone — and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

Brian is a fan, too. “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”

You can check out their cover of "Darlin'," the Beach Boys' 1967 single from Wild Honey that was a Top 20 hit in the US and UK. The video, directed by Lara Jean Gallagher, has Zooey and M as QVC hosts. Watch that below.

She & Him's tour, which is their first non-Christmas tour since 2013, hits Denver, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, San Diego, Los Angeles and more in June, and they have a couple September dates as well. All dates are listed below.

Melt Away:

Darlin’

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

Til I Die

Deirdre

Melt Away

Good To My Baby

Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

Don’t Worry Baby

This Whole World

Kiss Me, Baby

Do It Again ft. Brian Wilson

Heads You Win, Tails I Lose

Please Let Me Wonder

Meant For You

SHE & HIM - 2022 TOUR DATES:

6/13 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

6/16 Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

6/17 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/18 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

6/20 Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival Pavilion

6/22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/23 Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

6/24 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

6/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

9/9 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

9/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens