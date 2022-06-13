She & Him announce East Coast dates for Brian Wilson tribute tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are currently on tour in support of their upcoming She & Him album Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, and they've just announced East Coast dates happening in September in the Washington, DC area, Boston, Portland, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Grand Rapids. The current tour hits Denver tonight, with shows this month in Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Diego and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The new NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on September 13 and tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local time.

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson is out July 22 via Fantasy Records, and features She & Him's interpretations of Wilson's songs. Watch the video of "Darlin'" below.

She and Him - 2022 Tour Dates

6/13 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

6/16 Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

6/17 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/24 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

6/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

9/9 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

9/10 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

9/11 Portland, ME @ State Theater

9/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/14 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

9/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens