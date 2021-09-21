She & Him, the winsome duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, are celebrating the 10th anniversary of A Very She & Him Christmas with a deluxe reissue due November 12 via Merge. (Preorder) It's pressed on tinsel silver vinyl and includes a brand-new 7-inch, featuring covers of Madonna's "Holiday" and Wham!'s "Last Christmas." (There's also a digital-only bonus cover of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.") If you already own a vinyl copy of the album, you can also buy the 7" separately on evergreen vinyl. You can listen to their version of "Holiday" below.

In further celebration She & Him will go on a short holiday tour in December, hitting Santa Barbara, Los Angeles (The Theatre @ Ace Hotel on 12/3 & 12/4), Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, and San Antonio. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Wednesday (9/22) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

SHE & HIM - 2021 TOUR DATES:

12/2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

12/3 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/7 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/8 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/9 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/11 Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater