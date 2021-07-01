Sheer Mag playing East Coast shows before The Fest

Sheer Mag are about to make their return to the stage for live shows. They're on the lineup for this year's edition of The Fest, as well as Coheed & Cambria's cruise festival, S.S. Neverender, and they've begun to announce headlining shows, too. Those begin with two nights in NYC: TV Eye on July 15, which is with Brower and Fun Time Objects, and Union Pool on July 17, with Success and Militia. Tickets for the TV Eye are on sale now, and Union Pool goes on sale soon.

After their NYC dates, Sheer Mag play a show at Lancaster, PA's Tellus 360 on September 25 (tickets) and two nights in Philadelphia, at PhilaMOCA on August 27 and 28 (tickets). See all dates below.

SHEER MAG: 2021 TOUR

THU 15 JULY Tv Eye Ridgewood, NY, US

SAT 17 JULY Union Pool Brooklyn, NY, US

WED 25 AUGUST Tellus 360 Lancaster, PA, US

FRI 27 AUGUST PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA, US

SAT 28 AUGUST PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA, US

MON 25 OCTOBER – FRI 29 OCTOBER SS Neverender 2021 Miami, FL, US

FRI 29 OCTOBER – SUN 31 OCTOBER FEST 2021 Gainesville, FL, US