Shelter share previously unreleased song from upcoming ‘When 20 Summers Pass’ reissue

Krishnacore legends Shelter are reissuing their 2000 album When 20 Summers Pass for its 20th anniversary on New Year's Eve via End Hits Records (pre-order), and the expanded reissue will include the never-before-released song "Why Can't I Just Get Through to You," which is out now with a lyric video.

"The lyrics deal with the soul being haunted by material desires and calling out for release from our own lower nature, so the music is a bit dark and despairing to go with the mood of the words," Porcell said to No Echo. "We originally recorded it for the When 20 Summers Pass album, but late in the recording the ADAT tape it was on got stuck in the machine and destroyed. We already had all the instruments tracked and there wasn't time or money to re-record it, so we just forgot about it."

"A couple of months ago I was going through a really old hard drive and I stumbled across a rough mix of it on mp3, which is probably the only documentation of the song in existence," he continued. "I always really liked the track, so I was glad it somehow got unearthed and is finally being released." It's a melodic punk ripper and it is indeed a great track. Check it out below.

Porcell also talked to No Echo about the album's now-famous guest singer, and told a backstory on one of his favorite songs from it:

One of the things I really like about it are the amazing vocal harmonies by a teenage kid from Jersey named Chris [Conley], singer for the then-unknown band Saves the Day! I especially love the song "When 20 Summers Pass," which I think is one of Shelter's best tracks — really great lyrics that mean even more to me 2 decades later. Another standout for me is "Song of Brahma," which is about a Shelter show in Buffalo where a gang of drug dealers from the local neighborhood attacked the club with guns and knives, and we barely escaped with our lives. Ray got beaten to a bloody mess and afterwards we had to take him to the hospital. He recounted later that while he was getting his head pounded in by baseball bats, he was chanting the Brahma Samhita, ancient sanskrit prayers glorifying Krishna and the spiritual realm, thinking he wasn't going to make it out alive. Something like that you just don't forget.

Tracklist

1. When 20 Summers Pass

2. In the Van

3. Song of Brahma

4. Don't Walk Away

5. Public Eye

6. If There's Only Today

7. Loss Disguised as Gain

8. Spirits Blinded

9. Crushing Someone You Love

10. Look Away

11. Killer of My Dreams

12. I Can't Change History

13. Yes I Can

14. I Am a Rock

15. Why Can't I Just Get Through to You 04:15

16. Truth Will Set Us Free

17. The Chapter Ends