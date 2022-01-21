Shenseea teams with Megan Thee Stallion for “Lick,” announces debut album ‘ALPHA’

After years of dropping promising singles, rising Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea has finally announced her long-awaited debut album, ALPHA, due March 11 via Rich Immigrants/Interscope. With a hook based around a snippet of Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon’s “Work," new single "Lick" features Megan Thee Stallion, and you can see both the song and video as kind of a spiritual, dancehall-tinged successor to the last time Megan did a power-duo collab about female pleasure. (Just wait till the conservatives get a load of this one!) Watch and listen below, and stay tuned for more info on the album (artwork, tracklist, etc).