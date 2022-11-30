Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Garbage, Japanese Breakfast & more pay tribute to Christine McVie

In the wake of the death of longtime Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie at 79, her fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the legend on social media. Japanese Breakfast, Hayley Williams, Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, Tim Burgess of The Charlatans, Garbage, Andy Bell of Ride, Mike Scott of The Waterboys, Bret Michaels of Poison, Vernon Reid of Living Color, Sheryl Crow, MUNA, Questlove, Susanna Hoffs, Bette Midler, Diane Warren, Rostam, Harry Styles, Duran Duran, CFCF, Yo La Tengo, Ron Sexsmith, Foxes in Fiction, Tony Visconti, Melissa Etheridge, and more have posted messages; read them below.

Christine's Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood also shared tributes of their own.

