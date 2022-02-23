Shilpa Ray announces new album ‘Portrait of a Lady’ (stream 3 tracks)

"What an arduous fucked up journey it’s been when you’re kicking against the pricks and pricks keep coming," says Shilpa Ray of her new album, Portrait of a Lady, which will be out April 29 via Northern Spy. Written and recorded through the pandemic, #MeToo and Trump's administration, the album processes Ray's own history with abuse through her distinctive pitch black humor and visceral style. “No survivor has a set way of dealing with what they had to survive. There’s no homogenized experience or interpretation of it,” Ray says, adding that the album shows “the good, the bad, and the ugly as well as the power one can ultimately hold being a survivor.”

You can hear three songs off the album now: the storming "Manic Pixie Dream Cunt," the dreamy "Heteronormative Horseshit Blues," and "Bootlickers of the Patriarchy" which goes from widescreen torch song to '80s goth a la The Cult. All feature Shilpa's powerhouse voice. Listen below.

Portrait of a Lady tracklist

Straight Man's Dream

Manic Pixie Dream Cunt

Heteronormative Horseshit Blues

No

Lawsuits and Suicide

Cry For The Cameras

Bootlickers Of the Patriarchy

Male Feminist

Same Sociopath

Charm School For Damaged Boys

Two Faced Lovers

Last Wave