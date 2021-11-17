Shiner announce 2022 tour

Shiner helped shape the heavy music / shoegaze crossover back in the '90s and early 2000s, and they made a great comeback with 2020's Schadenfreude, their first album in 19 years. Now they've announced a tour for 2021 and 2022, including dates with fellow heavy shoegazers Spotlights, and post-hardcore veteran Jonah Matranga's Onelinedrawing project.
The tour includes a show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 3 (tickets). No opener announced for that one yet. All dates are listed below.
Shiner also put out a new video for "In the End" from Schadenfreude and you can watch that below too.
Shiner -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
12.7 Grand Rapids MI @ Pyramid Scheme %
12.8 Indianapolis IN @ Black Circle %
12.9 St Louis MO @ Red Flag %
12.10 Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall %
12.11 Kansas City MO @ Record Bar %
12.12 St Paul MN @ Turf Club %
1.19 Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge
1.20 Tucson AZ @ 191 Toole
1.21 San Diego CA @ Soda Bar
1.22 Palmdale CA @ Transplants Brewing
1.24 Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon
1.25 San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill $
1.27 Eugene OR @ Sessions $
1.28 Portland OR @ The Doug Fir Lounge $
1.29 Seattle WA @ Substation $
1.31 Sacramento CA @ Goldfield Trading Post $
3.3 Brooklyn NY @ Zone One @ Elsewhere
3.5 Philadelphia PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
3.6 Baltimore MD @ Ottobar
3.7 Asheville NC @ Grey Eagle
3.8 Atlanta GA @ The Earl
3.9 Nashville TN @ Drkmttr
3.10 Columbus OH @ SpaceBar
3.11 Cincinnati OH @ Woodward Theater
3.12 Tolono IL @ Loose Cobra
% w/ Spotlights
$ w/ Onelinedrawing
