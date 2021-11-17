Shiner announce 2022 tour

Shiner helped shape the heavy music / shoegaze crossover back in the '90s and early 2000s, and they made a great comeback with 2020's Schadenfreude, their first album in 19 years. Now they've announced a tour for 2021 and 2022, including dates with fellow heavy shoegazers Spotlights, and post-hardcore veteran Jonah Matranga's Onelinedrawing project.

The tour includes a show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 3 (tickets). No opener announced for that one yet. All dates are listed below.

Shiner also put out a new video for "In the End" from Schadenfreude and you can watch that below too.

Shiner -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

12.7 Grand Rapids MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

12.8 Indianapolis IN @ Black Circle %

12.9 St Louis MO @ Red Flag %

12.10 Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall %

12.11 Kansas City MO @ Record Bar %

12.12 St Paul MN @ Turf Club %

1.19 Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

1.20 Tucson AZ @ 191 Toole

1.21 San Diego CA @ Soda Bar

1.22 Palmdale CA @ Transplants Brewing

1.24 Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon

1.25 San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill $

1.27 Eugene OR @ Sessions $

1.28 Portland OR @ The Doug Fir Lounge $

1.29 Seattle WA @ Substation $

1.31 Sacramento CA @ Goldfield Trading Post $

3.3 Brooklyn NY @ Zone One @ Elsewhere

3.5 Philadelphia PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

3.6 Baltimore MD @ Ottobar

3.7 Asheville NC @ Grey Eagle

3.8 Atlanta GA @ The Earl

3.9 Nashville TN @ Drkmttr

3.10 Columbus OH @ SpaceBar

3.11 Cincinnati OH @ Woodward Theater

3.12 Tolono IL @ Loose Cobra

% w/ Spotlights

$ w/ Onelinedrawing

