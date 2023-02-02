Shiner’s Allen Epley shares new video off solo LP, touring

Shiner and The Life and Times vocalist Allen Epley released his debut solo album Everything in January on Spartan Records, and now he's got a video for its song "Evangeline." He tells us:

We wanted something simple but stark and beautiful. Having a solo record and figuring out how to do things like videos for it is strange for me because I'm usually doing it with a band. So after many potential scenarios, we decided to just get some simple close up footage in my garage in Evanston. Clayton Brown who made the video, (who was also first drummer in Shiner!) grabbed some beautiful shots of Chicago via the Blue Line and it absolutely matches the kind of sadness and sense of melancholy that the song carries in it. There’s a theme of escaping and wandering throughout the record so this was perfect.

Check it out below. Allen's also got upcoming dates and those are listed below as well.

Allen Epley -- 2023 Tour Dates

2.28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Ice House

3.1 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

3.2 - Kansas City, MO @ The Ship

3.3 - Tolono, IL @ Loose Cobra

3.4 - Springfield, IL @ Broadgauge

3.16 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen