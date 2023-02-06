Shonen Knife prep new album ‘Our Best Place’ (watch the “MUJINTO Rock” video)

Japanese punk/indie greats Shonen Knife will release new album Our Best Place on February 15 via Good Charamel Records. It's their first album in four years and they made it in their home of Osaka.

We've got the premiere of the album's opening track, "MUJINTO Rock," which falls somewhere between Ramones and The Jam -- territory they know well -- and is sprinkled with that Shonen Knife magic. The stop-motion animated video, directed by Rocco Canvas, depicts deserted island life as a pretty fun party. Watch that below.

Shonen-Knife-Our-Best-Place loading...

Our Best Place:

1. MUJINTO Rock

2. Nice Day

3. The Story of Baumkuchen

4. Vamos Taquitos

5. Spicy Veggie Curry

6. Girl's Rock (2023 Version)

7. Afternoon Tea

8. Ocean Sunfish

9. Better

10. Just a Smile