Short Fictions announce 2021 tour dates with The Winter Passing, Militarie Gun & more

Pittsburgh emo band Short Fictions have announced an East Coast tour to The Fest and back, including shows with Regional Justice Center offshoot Militarie Gun, New Hampshire's Perspective, A Lovely Hand To Hold, and Ireland's The Winter Passing.

The run with The Winter Passing includes New York shows at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on November 4 (tickets) and Brooklyn's Gold Sounds on November 6 (ticket link TBA). All dates are listed below.

Short Fictions last released their debut album Fates Worse Than Death in 2019 on Acrobat Unstable, and The Winter Passing released New Ways of Living on Counter Intuitive in 2020. Stream both below.

After this tour ends, Short Fictions-related ska band Lost Cat will open for Catbite in Pittsburgh.