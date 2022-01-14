Shout Out Louds prep ‘House,’ announce U.S. tour – listen to “Sky and I (Himlen)”

Swedish indie vets Shout Out Louds will release their sixth album, House, on February 18 via Bud Fox Recordings / Integral. The album was produced by Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling, who also produced the band's great 2007 album Our Ill Wills. “We still love what we’re doing and get along like we did when we were 15, which is crazy but such a great feeling,” says frontman Adam Olenius. “It makes us really happy that we’re still able to travel around the world and hear from people that our music’s helped them in some way. We just want to create a space for people to be completely themselves, and to get a little closer to wherever they’re hoping to go in life.”

The new single from House is “Sky And I (Himlen),” which features lead vocals from Bebban Stenborg. Olenius says he wrote the song “after a night out observing other couples and seeing how easily it can turn bad - the very thin line that exists between falling in love and out of love.” You can watch the video for that, and check out a few other songs from the album, below.

Shout Out Louds have also announced a U.S. tour happening in May which includes shows at Los Angeles' Lodge Room on 5/11 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 5/17. Tickets for all shows go on sale today (1/14) at 12 PM local time. All dates are listed below.

House tracklist:

01. As Far Away As Possible

02. High As A Kite

03. Mixed Up

04. My Companion

05. Sky And I (Himlen)

06. June

07. Multiply

08. Sometimes Sometimes

Shout Out Louds - 2022 Tour Dates:

02/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

02/28 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzburg

03/01 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria

03/02 - Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation

03/03 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

03/04 - Vienna, AU @ Arena

03/05 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

03/06 - Hannover, DE @ MusikZentrum

03/18 - Uppsala, SE @ Katalin

03/19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

03/25 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

03/26 - Orebro, SE @ Frimis

04/01 - Kalmar, SE @ Söderport

04/02 - Linköping, SE @ Platens Bar

05/07 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

05/08 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/14 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/15 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

05/16 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/18 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall