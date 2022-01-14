Shout Out Louds prep ‘House,’ announce U.S. tour – listen to “Sky and I (Himlen)”
Swedish indie vets Shout Out Louds will release their sixth album, House, on February 18 via Bud Fox Recordings / Integral. The album was produced by Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling, who also produced the band's great 2007 album Our Ill Wills. “We still love what we’re doing and get along like we did when we were 15, which is crazy but such a great feeling,” says frontman Adam Olenius. “It makes us really happy that we’re still able to travel around the world and hear from people that our music’s helped them in some way. We just want to create a space for people to be completely themselves, and to get a little closer to wherever they’re hoping to go in life.”
The new single from House is “Sky And I (Himlen),” which features lead vocals from Bebban Stenborg. Olenius says he wrote the song “after a night out observing other couples and seeing how easily it can turn bad - the very thin line that exists between falling in love and out of love.” You can watch the video for that, and check out a few other songs from the album, below.
Shout Out Louds have also announced a U.S. tour happening in May which includes shows at Los Angeles' Lodge Room on 5/11 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 5/17. Tickets for all shows go on sale today (1/14) at 12 PM local time. All dates are listed below.
House tracklist:
01. As Far Away As Possible
02. High As A Kite
03. Mixed Up
04. My Companion
05. Sky And I (Himlen)
06. June
07. Multiply
08. Sometimes Sometimes
Shout Out Louds - 2022 Tour Dates:
02/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan
02/28 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzburg
03/01 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria
03/02 - Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation
03/03 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
03/04 - Vienna, AU @ Arena
03/05 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
03/06 - Hannover, DE @ MusikZentrum
03/18 - Uppsala, SE @ Katalin
03/19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
03/25 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B
03/26 - Orebro, SE @ Frimis
04/01 - Kalmar, SE @ Söderport
04/02 - Linköping, SE @ Platens Bar
05/07 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
05/08 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/14 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
05/15 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement
05/16 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/18 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall