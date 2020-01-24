Show Me The Body add NYC show after tour with Code Orange
Genre-defying punks Show Me The Body are going on tour supporting Code Orange this spring, joining a stacked bill that also includes Jesus Piece, Year Of The Knife, and Machine Girl. That tour doesn't have an NYC date, and now Show Me The Body have added a Brooklyn headlining show after it wraps up, at Warsaw on May 30. Tickets are on sale now.
See SMTB's updated dates below.
Show Me The Body: 2020 Tour
MAR 30 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club*
APR 01 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts*
APR 02 Virginia Beach, VA Peabody's*
APR 03 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven*
APR 04 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall*
APR 07 Austin, TX Mohawk Austin*
APR 11 San Francisco, CA Slim's*
APR 13 Seattle, WA Neumos*
APR 20 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex*
APR 21 Denver, CO Marquis Theater*
MAY 30 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
* - w/Code Orange, Jesus Piece, Year Of The Knife, and Machine Girl