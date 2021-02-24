Show Me The Body announce new EP ‘Survive,’ share video for title track

NYC punks Show Me The Body have announced a new three-song EP, Survive, due March 19 via Loma Vista (pre-order). It was self-produced with help from Gabriel Millman and Patrik Berger, and mastered by Power Trip/Code Orange collaborator Arthur Rizk. The band says:

During this isolation we had to recalibrate. Recalibrate both how we exist as a band and how we cultivate power within our community. Our live performance is not just a moment for us, it’s our weapon, our language, and our ceremony. Without it, we had to reconfigure how we interact with our community. We established CORPUS headquarters. With our team, we started CORPUS Family, a branch of CORPUS focused on community initiatives; Burning World Book Club, a clothing drive, and a studio residency. We are preparing CORPUS Self-Defense initiatives as well as open jam sessions as soon as safety will allow for it. We built a studio in our headquarters. Survive is the first project to be written and recorded top to bottom in the CORPUS studio. The songs deal with spiritual and physical isolation, as well as staying ready and preparing for the next time we come together.

The title track is out now, and it's exactly the kind of uncompromising rager you'd expect from this band. Check out the Julian Cashwan Pratt-directed video for it below.

Tracklist

1. Rubberband

2. People On TV

3. Survive

