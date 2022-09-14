Show Me The Body announce new LP ‘Trouble The Water,’ share “We Came To Play”
Show Me The Body have announced their third full-length album, Trouble The Water, due October 28 via Loma Vista (pre-order). With the announcement comes single "We Came To Play," the second track from the album after the July release of "Loose Talk." "We Came To Play" shakes with acidified guitar and punky drums leading up to a crashing breakdown. The song closes with an invitation by vocalist Julian Cashwan Pratt: "My family came to play, came to play, came to play/And if you do, come and play, come and play, come and play." This energy represents the spirit of the album, per a press release:
Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance, and move. If we are really living through the end of the world, maybe every movement we make, no matter how slight, is actually boundless and radical.
Listen to "We Came To Play," and check out the artwork and track list for Trouble The Water, below.
Show Me The Body wrapped up their Half-A-USA Tour this summer, as well as their bi-coastal festival CORPUS In Broad Daylight (check out videos from the NYC show). This fall, they'll play Desert Daze and Nothing Fest IV, both in California, before heading off to Europe (with support from Powerplant) and Australia. All dates below.
Trouble The Water tracklisting
1. Loose Talk
2. Food From Plate
3. Radiator
4. We Came To Play
5. War Not Beef
6. Out of Place
7. Boils Up
8. Buck 50
9. Demeanor
10. Using It
11. WW4
12. Trouble The Water
Show Me The Body -- 2022 Tour Dates
10/01 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
10/16 - Garden Grove, CA @ Nothing Fest IV
10/21 - Vechta, Germany @ Gulfhaus
10/22 - Kusel, Germany @ Schalander
10/24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
10/25 - Poznań, Poland @ Klub Muzyczny
10/26 - Dresden, Germany @ Chemiefabrik
10/28 - Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival
10/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival
10/30 - Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna
10/31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn
11/01 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
11/02 - Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème
11/03 - Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club
11/04 - Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen
11/05 - Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom
11/07 - London, UK @ The Underworld
12/06 - Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
12/07 - Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
12/08 - Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold
12/09 - Perth, AU @ Bad Lands