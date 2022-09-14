Show Me The Body announce new LP ‘Trouble The Water,’ share “We Came To Play”

Show Me The Body have announced their third full-length album, Trouble The Water, due October 28 via Loma Vista (pre-order). With the announcement comes single "We Came To Play," the second track from the album after the July release of "Loose Talk." "We Came To Play" shakes with acidified guitar and punky drums leading up to a crashing breakdown. The song closes with an invitation by vocalist Julian Cashwan Pratt: "My family came to play, came to play, came to play/And if you do, come and play, come and play, come and play." This energy represents the spirit of the album, per a press release:

Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance, and move. If we are really living through the end of the world, maybe every movement we make, no matter how slight, is actually boundless and radical.

Listen to "We Came To Play," and check out the artwork and track list for Trouble The Water, below.

Show Me The Body wrapped up their Half-A-USA Tour this summer, as well as their bi-coastal festival CORPUS In Broad Daylight (check out videos from the NYC show). This fall, they'll play Desert Daze and Nothing Fest IV, both in California, before heading off to Europe (with support from Powerplant) and Australia. All dates below.

Show Me The Body Trouble The Water loading...

Trouble The Water tracklisting

1. Loose Talk

2. Food From Plate

3. Radiator

4. We Came To Play

5. War Not Beef

6. Out of Place

7. Boils Up

8. Buck 50

9. Demeanor

10. Using It

11. WW4

12. Trouble The Water

Show Me The Body Europe tour 2022 loading...

Show Me The Body -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/01 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

10/16 - Garden Grove, CA @ Nothing Fest IV

10/21 - Vechta, Germany @ Gulfhaus

10/22 - Kusel, Germany @ Schalander

10/24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

10/25 - Poznań, Poland @ Klub Muzyczny

10/26 - Dresden, Germany @ Chemiefabrik

10/28 - Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/30 - Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna

10/31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

11/01 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

11/02 - Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème

11/03 - Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club

11/04 - Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen

11/05 - Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom

11/07 - London, UK @ The Underworld

12/06 - Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

12/07 - Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

12/08 - Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold

12/09 - Perth, AU @ Bad Lands