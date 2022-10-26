Show Me The Body announce tour with Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu and TRiPP JONES

Show Me The Body's Trouble The Water comes out this Friday via Loma Vista, and ahead of its release the genre-defying punk trio have announced a headlining North American tour with a stacked group of openers. The North American dates are with three of the best hardcore bands around, Jesus Piece, Scowl, and Zulu, plus New York rapper (and SMTB's CORPUS affiliate) TRiPP JONES. Show Me The Body are also making their way through the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia through the end of the year. The North American leg of the World War Tour kicks off in February. All dates below.

The North American tour kicks off in Philadelphia and closes in SMTB's hometown of NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets are on sale Friday (10/28) at 10am.

Zulu are gearing up to release their new album A New Tomorrow in 2023 via Flatspot Records, and they were also just announced for the new blink-182 and Paramore-headlined Atlantic City festival Adjacent, and Scowl are on tour now. We just caught them at Brooklyn Steel opening for Drug Church, The Chats, and The Bronx, and even playing an early set to a half-empty room, they killed it and seemed to win over everyone who had gotten there on time.

Check out music from all four openers, plus a video from the new SMTB album:

Show Me The Body 2023 tour loading...

Show Me The Body -- 2022-2023 Live Dates

EUROPE/UK

10/28 - Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/30 - Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna

10/31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

11/01 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

11/02 - Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème

11/03 - Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club

11/04 - Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen

11/05 - Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom

11/07 - London, UK @ The Underworld

NEW ZEALAND

11/30 - Wellington, NZ @ Meow

12/03 - Auckland, NZ @ Neck Of The Woods

AUSTRALIA

12/06 - Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

12/07 - Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

12/08 - Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold

12/09 - Perth, AU @ Bad Lands

NORTH AMERICA

with support from Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES

$ - no Scowl

# - no Zulu

2/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/10 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

2/11 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

2/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/14 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/15 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/16 - Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly

2/17 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

2/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

2/19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/22 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

2/24 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

2/26 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28 - Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

3/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $#

3/3 - Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #

3/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

3/7 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

3/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

3/9 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

3/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

3/12 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

3/14 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel