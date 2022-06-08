Show Me The Body announce tour with Soul Glo and WiFIGawd

Genre-defying punks Show Me The Body have announced a headlining tour for this summer, with support coming from the great Philly punk/rap band Soul Glo and DC rapper WiFiGawd. The tour hits Phoenix, Austin, Oakland, Seattle, Denver, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Half-A-USA tour surrounds the two mini festivals that SMTB's Corpus Collective are throwing, including the one in NYC at July 10 at Knockdown Center with I-SO, Shawty, Symbiote, Posterboy2000, LustSickPuppy, Hook, President Evil, Militarie Gun, ZelooperZ, and tourmate WifiGawd; and the one in LA on July 16 at The Belasco, and this one also includes ZelooperZ, Posterboy2000, Hook, and WiFiGawd, as well as tourmates Soul Glo, plus La Pregunta, Rolex, Prison Postumo, Entry, and Human Garbage. Tickets for NYC and LA are still available.

Soul Glo aren't playing NYC with SMTB, but they do have a show here coming up soon. They're opening rapper (and Armand Hammer member) ELUCID's release show for his new album I Told Bessie (which comes out this Friday) on June 16 at Mercury Lounge. That's also with Bonnie Baxter, Fatboi Sharif, DJ Haram, and special guests, and tickets are still available.

Soul Glo recently released their new album Diaspora Problems. Read our recent feature on the album.