Show Me the Body announce East Coast tour w/ Regional Justice Center & Candy
NYC punks Show Me The Body are hitting the road this December. They've announced an East Coast tour with Candy and Regional Justice Center, with stops in Brooklyn (December 4 at Warsaw, lineup TBA), Philadelphia, Washington DC, Richmond, Charlotte, Atlanta, Columbia, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Miami, and Jacksonville. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all dates below.
Show Me The Body released a new three-song EP, Survive, earlier this year, and Regional Justice Center's killer new LP Crime and Punishment came out in March. Candy, who are touring with Every Time I Die and '68 ahead of these dates, last released new music in 2019, when they signed to Relapse Records.
SHOW ME THE BODY: 2021 TOUR
12/03 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw (lineup TBA)
12/08 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
12/09 Washington, DC – Black Cat
12/10 Richmond, VA – The Warehouse
12/11 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor
12/12 Atlanta, GA – Dog House
12/13 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
12/14 Orlando, FL – Soundbar
12/15 Tampa, Bay, FL – Crowbar
12/17 Miami, FL – Gramps
12/18 Jacksonville, FL – Justice Pub