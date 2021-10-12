Show Me the Body announce East Coast tour w/ Regional Justice Center & Candy

NYC punks Show Me The Body are hitting the road this December. They've announced an East Coast tour with Candy and Regional Justice Center, with stops in Brooklyn (December 4 at Warsaw, lineup TBA), Philadelphia, Washington DC, Richmond, Charlotte, Atlanta, Columbia, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Miami, and Jacksonville. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all dates below.

Show Me The Body released a new three-song EP, Survive, earlier this year, and Regional Justice Center's killer new LP Crime and Punishment came out in March. Candy, who are touring with Every Time I Die and '68 ahead of these dates, last released new music in 2019, when they signed to Relapse Records.

SHOW ME THE BODY: 2021 TOUR

12/03 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw (lineup TBA)

12/08 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

12/09 Washington, DC – Black Cat

12/10 Richmond, VA – The Warehouse

12/11 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

12/12 Atlanta, GA – Dog House

12/13 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

12/14 Orlando, FL – Soundbar

12/15 Tampa, Bay, FL – Crowbar

12/17 Miami, FL – Gramps

12/18 Jacksonville, FL – Justice Pub