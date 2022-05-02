Show Me the Body, ZelooperZ, Militarie Gun & more playing In Broad Daylight in NYC

CORPUS is putting on a festival, In Broad Daylight, in NYC and Los Angeles this summer. The shows happen on July 10 at Knockdown Center in NYC, and July 16 at The Belasco Theatre in LA, and the NYC lineup has been announced. It features Show Me The Body, ZelooperZ, Militarie Gun, WifiGawd, President Evil, Hook, LustSickPuppy, Posterboy 2000, Buggin, Symbiote, Shawty, I-SO, and DJ sets from CORPUS Radio and friends.

Tickets to In Broad Daylight NYC are on sale now, and tickets to the Los Angeles date, whose lineup is still TBA, go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM PT.