Shygirl adds “Club Shy” NYC show to tour, preps ‘Nymph’ deluxe edition ft. Bjork, Tinashe, more

Shygirl begins the North American leg of her tour supporting her fantastic 2022 debut album, Nymph, next week. It includes NYC shows at Webster Hall on April 8 and 9, and she's added an additional late show on 4/8, which is billed as "Club Shy." ("a club experience curated by me!") Tickets are on sale now, and you can see her updated dates below.

Shygirl recently announced a deluxe edition of Nymph, Nymph_o, due out April 14. It features contributions from Bjork, Arca, Erika de Casier, Fatima Al Qadiri, Sevdaliza, Deto Black, Eartheater, and more. See the cover art and tracklist, and hear the fantastic new version of "Heaven" featuring Tinashe, below.

SHYGIRL - NYMPH_O TRACKLIST

1. Angel - Shygirl x Fatima Al Qadiri

2. Heaven Feat. Tinashe

3. Crush Feat. Erika de Casier

4. Woe (I See It From Your Side) (Bjork Remix)

5. Shlut Feat. Sevdaliza

6. Nike Feat. Deto Black

7. Playboy / Positions

8. Poison (Club Shy mix)

9. Firefly (Kingdom Edit)

10. Wildfire (Eartheater Remix)

11. Unconditional - Shygirl x Arca

SHYGIRL: 2023 TOUR

3/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub

3/17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3/25 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

4/4 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Club Shy)

4/9 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

4/15 - Miami, FL @ The Ground