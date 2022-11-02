Shygirl announces 2023 North American tour

UK multitalent Shygirl has announced the dates for the North American leg of her world tour following the recent release of her fantastic debut album Nymph. She's wrapping up touring South America, the UK, Europe, and Australia into the new year, and North American dates kick off in March.

Included on the Nymph tour are two nights in NYC on April 8 and 9 at Webster Hall. Tickets go on general sale on November 10 at 10am, with an OnlyFans presale and artist presale starting earlier. All dates below.

Shygirl -- 2022-2023 Live Dates

11/5 - Sao Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/12 - Santiago de Chile, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

12/1 - London, UK @ Printworks

12/2 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/10 - Paris, FR @ Trianon

12/31 - Perth, AU @ Beyond the Valley Fest

1/1 - Sydney, AU @ Field Day Festival

1/4 - Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

1/6 - Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts

1/7 - Brisbane, AU @ Field Day Festival

North America

3/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub

3/17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3/25 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

4/4 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/9 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

4/15 - Miami, FL @ The Ground