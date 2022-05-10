Shygirl announces debut album ‘Nymph,’ shares “Firefly”

UK experimental pop singer and rapper Shygirl will follow her 2020 EP Alias and her 2021 single with slowthai with her debut full-length, Nymph, due September 30 via Because Music (pre-order). The album features appearances by Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Arca and Cosha, as well as production from Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, BloodPop, Vegyn and Kingdom, and the first taste is the shimmering, skittering electronic art pop of "Firefly." Listen below.

She also has upcoming tour dates, including NYC's Ladyland Festival on June 17 with Honey Dijon, Tinashe, Sevdaliza, TR/ST, Planningtorock, and more.. All dates are listed below.

Shygirl -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/2 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/3 - Malta @ Lost and Found Festiva

6/5 - Paris, FR @ We Love Green

6/10 - Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

6/11 - Beyond The Pale Festival, Ireland

6/17 - New York, NY @ Ladyland Festival

6/24 - Madrid, ES @ Paraiso Festival

7/2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/13 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain

7/14 - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

7/22 - Maubeuge, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes Festival

8/7 - Katowice, Poland @ Katowice Festival

9/3 - Bristol, UK @ Forward Festival

9/16-18/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

9/23 -Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

11/5 - Sao Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/12 - Santiago de Chile, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound