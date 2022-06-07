Shygirl shares Arca collaboration “Come For Me” from upcoming album
Shygirl has shared a new song off her upcoming debut album Nymph, "Come For Me." This one was produced by frequent collaborator Arca, whose innovative, shapeshifting production is a perfect fit for Shygirl's avant-pop. Check it out below. The album drops September 30 via Because Music.
Shygirl is also about to play a handful of festivals, including this month's LadyLand Festival in NYC at Brooklyn Mirage on June 17. The lineup also includes Honey Dijon, Tinashe, Sevdaliza, TR/ST, Namasenda, Planningtorock, and more. Tickets are still available. Poster with the full Ladyland lineup and list of all dates below.
Shygirl -- 2022 Tour Dates
6/10 - Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
6/11 - Beyond The Pale Festival, Ireland
6/17 - New York, NY @ Ladyland Festival
6/22-26 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
6/24 - Madrid, ES @ Paraiso Festival
7/2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
7/13 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain
7/14 - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
7/22 - Maubeuge, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes Festival
8/7 - Katowice, Poland @ Katowice Festival
9/3 - Bristol, UK @ Forward Festival
9/16-18/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
9/23 - Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival
11/5 - Sao Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound
11/12 - Santiago de Chile, CL @ Primavera Sound
11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound