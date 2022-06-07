Shygirl shares Arca collaboration “Come For Me” from upcoming album

Shygirl has shared a new song off her upcoming debut album Nymph, "Come For Me." This one was produced by frequent collaborator Arca, whose innovative, shapeshifting production is a perfect fit for Shygirl's avant-pop. Check it out below. The album drops September 30 via Because Music.

Shygirl is also about to play a handful of festivals, including this month's LadyLand Festival in NYC at Brooklyn Mirage on June 17. The lineup also includes Honey Dijon, Tinashe, Sevdaliza, TR/ST, Namasenda, Planningtorock, and more. Tickets are still available. Poster with the full Ladyland lineup and list of all dates below.

Shygirl -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/10 - Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

6/11 - Beyond The Pale Festival, Ireland

6/17 - New York, NY @ Ladyland Festival

6/22-26 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/24 - Madrid, ES @ Paraiso Festival

7/2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/13 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain

7/14 - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

7/22 - Maubeuge, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes Festival

8/7 - Katowice, Poland @ Katowice Festival

9/3 - Bristol, UK @ Forward Festival

9/16-18/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

9/23 - Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

11/5 - Sao Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/12 - Santiago de Chile, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound