Sick New World 2023 lineup: System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Turnstile, Sisters of Mercy, more

After being teased on social media, the lineup for the inaugural 2023 edition of Las Vegas Festival Sick New World is here. The bands teased had leaned heavily on the early-'00s nü-metal scene, including System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence, and Chevelle, and they're all here, but the lineup also features goth, industrial, hardcore, and more. It includes Turnstile, The Sisters of Mercy (playing their first US show in 14 years), Papa Roach, Death Grips, Flyleaf, Mr. Bungle, Placebo, Ministry, Skinny Puppy, 100 gecs, She Wants Revenge, Coal Chamber, KMFDM, Killing Joke, Spiritbox, Soulfly, Sevendust, P.O.D. Hoobastank, Kittie, Alien Ant Farm, Fever 333, HEALTH, Ho99o9, Filter, Lacuna Coil, Melvins, Failure, Stabbing Westward, Cold, Cradle of Filth, Body Count, The Birthday Massacre, Orgy, Monster Magent, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Loathe, Fiddlehead, Narrow Head, Scowl, and more. See it in full below.

Sick New World happens on Saturday, May 13 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds (where When We Were Young was held), and tickets go on presale starting Friday, November 11 at 10 AM PT.