Sick New World 2023 Set Times (SOAD, Deftones, Korn, Turnstile, Sisters of Mercy, Scowl, more)

The set times for the 2023 edition of Las Vegas Festival Sick New World are here! Sorry people who are fans of both Turnstile and Spiritbox, and Cradle of Filth fans hoping to catch Sisters of Mercy are not going to be happy. Thrill Kill Kult completely during Ministry?!? Scowl at 11:35am!?!? Check out the full set times poster below:

The U.S. fest happens May 13th, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds from 11am to midnight.

Read our new interview with Sisters of Mercy who are also touring around the fest.