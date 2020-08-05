Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller curated the latest Revelation Records playlist (listen)

Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller has been busy during this pandemic. SOIA recently released a Zoom-style quarantine music video for "Bull's Anthem," Lou was part of a star-studded quarantine cover of Black Flag's "Rise Above," and the new autobiography by him and his brother Pete, The Blood and the Sweat: The Story of Sick of It All's Koller Brothers, came out this week. (Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba wrote the foreword, which you can read an excerpt of.)

Lou also curated the latest guest playlist for Revelation Records, and as you might expect, it's pretty awesome. It's got bands from a variety of punk subgenres and eras (and some non-punk stuff too), including bands who likely influenced SOIA, the band's '80s/'90s peers, and much newer ones. Bands on the playlist include Bad Brains, Orange 9mm, Cro-Mags, Sheer Terror, Leatherface, AVAIL, Madball, Candy, Refused, The Bronx, Bikini Kill, Quicksand, Hot Water Music, Motorhead, Generation X, Snapcase, G.L.O.S.S., Black Sabbath, AFI, Murphy's Law, and more. Listen to the playlist below.

Lou and Pete will also be interviewed on Brooklyn venue Saint Vitus Bar's Instagram on Thursday (8/6) at 8 PM ET.