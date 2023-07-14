Sid Sriram announces Def Jam debut, touring with Bon Iver (watch a new video)

Indian musician Sid Sriram has been making music for years, having become known for his fresh spin on South Indian Carnatic music and for having songs featured in multiple Bollywood movies, and more recently he's been crossing over with the American indie rock scene. He recently did an NPR Tiny Desk Concert where he was backed by Mike Noyce (Bon Iver, Gayngs) on backing vocals, drummers Greg Fox (ex-Liturgy, Uniform, Zs) and Chris Egan (!!!, Solange, Blood Orange), bassist Adam Hulbrut (Gayngs), and more, and he also recorded his upcoming Def Jam debut Sidharth at Bon Iver leader Justin Vernon's studio with Ryan Olson (of Gayngs and Polica) producing and Justin assisting as well. He's also set to open some US shows for Bon Iver this August.

The album comes out on 8/25, and first single "The Hard Way" is a clattering, experimental pop song that's cut from a pretty similar cloth as Bon Iver's more electronic/auto-tune type stuff, or early James Blake, and fans of that kinda music should definitely give this a listen. Check out the Lucas O.M.-directed video and the recent Tiny Desk Concert below. All upcoming dates are listed below as well.

Sid Sriram -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

8/5 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

8/8 - Missoula MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

8/9 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight *

8/11 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden *

8/12 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre *

* - w/ Bon Iver