Side By Side’s NYHC classic reissued on 12″ color vinyl w/ bonus tracks (pre-order)
NYHC band Side by Side's only release was their classic 1988 7" You're Only Young Once, the fifth release on Revelation Records. We're launching pre-orders on a 12" vinyl reissue of the long out-of-print 7", with the band's three compilation tracks included as well. The packaging recreates the layout of the original 7", and includes a full color fold out lyric sheet. It's on purple marble vinyl, and limited to 450 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.
SIDE BY SIDE - YOU'RE ONLY YOUNG ONCE... TRACKLIST
Side A
1.Backfire
2. My Life To Live
3. Living A Lie
4. Look Back
5. You’re Only Young Once
Side B
6. Friends
7. Side By Side
8. Dead Serious
9. The Time Is Now
10. Living A Lie