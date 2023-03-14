Side By Side’s NYHC classic reissued on 12″ color vinyl w/ bonus tracks (pre-order)

NYHC band Side by Side's only release was their classic 1988 7" You're Only Young Once, the fifth release on Revelation Records. We're launching pre-orders on a 12" vinyl reissue of the long out-of-print 7", with the band's three compilation tracks included as well. The packaging recreates the layout of the original 7", and includes a full color fold out lyric sheet. It's on purple marble vinyl, and limited to 450 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

SIDE BY SIDE - YOU'RE ONLY YOUNG ONCE... TRACKLIST

Side A

1.Backfire

2. My Life To Live

3. Living A Lie

4. Look Back

5. You’re Only Young Once

Side B

6. Friends

7. Side By Side

8. Dead Serious

9. The Time Is Now

10. Living A Lie