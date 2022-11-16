Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths

Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.

After the late-December show, Sidney (along with Hans Pucket) is set to open for The Beths on their North American tour. They'll stop in NYC on March 2 at Brooklyn Steel with Hans (no Sidney at the moment). All dates below.

Feeble Little Horse recently signed to Saddle Creek and released an expanded edition of their 2021 debut album Hayday.

The Beths -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Wed. Feb. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Fri. Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. Feb. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue. Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. Mar. 2 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Mar. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Mar. 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Mar. 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Tue. Mar. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven

Wed. Mar. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. Mar. 10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat. Mar. 11- Dallas, TX @ Tulips

Tue. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Thu. Mar. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Mar. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sat. Mar. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore