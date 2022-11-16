Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths
Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.
After the late-December show, Sidney (along with Hans Pucket) is set to open for The Beths on their North American tour. They'll stop in NYC on March 2 at Brooklyn Steel with Hans (no Sidney at the moment). All dates below.
Feeble Little Horse recently signed to Saddle Creek and released an expanded edition of their 2021 debut album Hayday.
The Beths -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thu. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Wed. Feb. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Fri. Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sun. Feb. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue. Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. Mar. 2 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Mar. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Mar. 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Mon. Mar. 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Tue. Mar. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven
Wed. Mar. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. Mar. 10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat. Mar. 11- Dallas, TX @ Tulips
Tue. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Summit
Thu. Mar. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. Mar. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Sat. Mar. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore