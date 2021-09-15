Siem Reap (Oathbreaker, Wiegedood) preps debut LP ‘Now What?’ (watch a new video)

Gilles Demolder is best known for playing in the Belgian metal bands Oathbreaker and Wiegedood, but now he's showing off a different side of him with his new solo project Siem Reap, whose debut album Now What? arrives November 12 via Isolation Rec (pre-order). We're premiering the video for lead single "Might As Well Stay," a haunting mix of shoegaze, slowcore, and post-rock that's just as effective as Gilles' heavier music. Here's what he says about the project:

I’ve always been writing stuff on my own, but somehow never had the motivation to push through and actually release any music publicly. I’d write a bunch of songs, record them and never really look back at it. Some stuff would end up as Oathbreaker parts. A big chunk of the ‘Rheia’ songs were originally intended to be a solo record. So by the time Oahtbreaker came to a halt in 2017, I started writing more stuff for myself again. Over the course of the next 3 years I wrote about 25 songs, and threw most of it away again, only to end up with about 8 songs I felt like sharing with this planet.

I wanted to write a record that was 100% me, by me and for me. It might seem like a self-centered idea, but I’ve never written a record that was a 100% like the way I imagine myself to be. Devoid of a ‘larger-than-life’, unearthly idea but a mundane, real album that is close to my heart. Lyrically it deals mostly with daily life, random thoughts about manliness, friendship, family and relationships, with substance (ab)use as a thread throughout the entire record.

All of the songs are recorded & performed by myself with a couple of microphones, some cheap recording gear and occasionally I’d record some things on a 4 track cassette recorder. I recorded these songs mostly in a rehearsal space, but about half of them were recorded in my living room or bedroom. ‘now what?’ & ‘godelieve’s synthesizer’ were actually just recordings I did on my phone when I got home drunk and played some stuff on an organ.

‘Might as well stay’ is about the place I live, and about how I have never enjoyed living here. It’s pretty straightforward. Daily scenes of waking up in the same place, over and over again. I have a very strange relationship with this city. It’s filled with a constant state of paranoia, anxiousness and aggression towards anyone who wants to have it. But somehow I have never had the courage to pick up my shit and leave.

It’s been a very strange last couple years. Like, in general. Strange, but good. That’s also where the title comes from. Everything that has happened in the last 4 years, personally & artistically, has been like ’okay, we got so far, and now what?’