Sigh’s avant-garde metal classic ‘Imaginary Sonicscape’ reissued on splatter vinyl, limited to 200

Originally just a black metal band, Japanese legends Sigh have taken extreme metal to new and exciting places throughout their long career. There is no better example of that than on their avant-garde metal classic Imaginary Sonicscape which is getting released on vinyl in the US for the first time ever for its 20th anniversary, and we have an exclusive variant limited-to-200 of the record on double neon green with white splatter wax. Grab one now before they're gone. They look like this:

We also have limited copies of Sigh's black metal debut Scorn Defeat on vinyl, too.