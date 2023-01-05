Sightless Pit (Full of Hell & The Body) announce new LP ‘Lockstep Bloodwar’ ft. Gangsta Boo & more

Sightless Pit, previously the trio of Lee Buford (The Body), Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), and Kristin Hayter (Lingua Ignota), released Grave of a Dog together in 2020. The project is now the duo of Lee and Dylan, and they've announced their sophomore LP. Lockstep Bloodwar is due January 27 via Thrill Jockey Records, and Dylan says, "Lockstep Bloodwar is the struggle to comprehend and come to terms with the fact that our lives are on a locked track, and the track is violent and painful. We have zero control over our lives on any kind of scale and even the simplest existence is a selfish and violent one."

Lockstep Bloodwar is stacked with collaborations--including Midwife, Frukwan (Gravediggaz), claire rousay, YoshimiO (Boredoms), Lane Shi Otayonii (Elizabeth Colour Wheel), Crownovhornz, Foie Gras, Industrial Hazard, and the recently-passed Gangsta Boo. It was engineered by Seth Manchester and mastered by Matt Colton, and you can check out the album art and track list below.

Resin on a Knife (Feat. Midwife)

Calcified Glass (Feat. YoshimiO and Gangsta Boo)

Flower To Tomb (Feat. Lane Shi Otayonii)

Lockstep Bloodwar

Low Orbit (Feat. Frukwan)

False Epiphany (Feat. claire rousay)

Shiv (Feat. Crownovhornz)

Morning of a Thousand Lights

Futilities (Feat. Foie Gras)