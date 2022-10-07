Sigur Ros announce ‘( )’ 20th anniversary reissue, share previously unreleased bonus track

Sigur Ros' classic third album, 2002's ( ), turns 20 on October 28, and to mark the occasion, the band will release an expanded, remastered anniversary edition with never-before-heard material, along with other rarities and demos. The first bonus track to be released is a Jacobs Studio Sessions version of "Untitled #7" aka "Dauðalagið" aka "The Death Song." It's a gorgeous version, and you can hear it below.

Vinyl arrives on November 25, and you can pick up the remastered standard edition on double heavyweight black vinyl in an outer die cut sleeve in our store. We've got other Sigur Ros records in stock too. The deluxe box set with bonus tracks (on white vinyl) is exclusive to the band's Bandcamp.

Tracklist

1. Untitled #1 - 2022 Remaster

2. Untitled #2 - 2022 Remaster

3. Untitled #3 - 2022 Remaster

4. Untitled #4 - 2022 Remaster

5. Untitled #5 - 2022 Remaster

6. Untitled #6 - 2022 Remaster

7. Untitled #7 - 2022 Remaster

8. Untitled #8 - 2022 Remaster

9. Untitled #9 - Smáskifa 1

10. Untitled #9 - Smáskifa 2

11. Untitled #9 - Smáskifa 3

12. Untitled #7 - Jacobs Studio Sessions

13. Untitled #8 - Jacobs Studio Sessions

14. Untitled #6 - Jacobs Studio Sessions