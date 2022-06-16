Sigur Rós began NYC run at Kings Theatre (pics, video, setlist)

Icelandic band Sigur Rós, which has Kjartan Sveinsson back in the band alongside Jónsi and Georg Holm for the first time in a nearly a decade, are wrapping up their North American tour this week with three NYC shows. The first of those happened Tuesday (6/14) at Kings Theatre, and as usual it was a stunning mix of sight and sound, with a dazzling lightshow to match their otherworldly sound.

The band have been working on their first new album since since 2013’s Kveikur and have been playing a few new songs on this tour, and Kings Theatre got "Gold 2" and "Gold 4" alongside such favorites as "Svefn-g-englar," "Glósóli," "Sæglópur" and more.

The Kings Theatre show also happened to fall on the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Von, and to celebrate they played "Syndir Guðs (opinberun frelsarans)" from it for the first time since 2001. You can watch video of that and more from Kings Theatre, and see photos by P Squared, and the Kings Theatre setlist, below.

Sigur Rós wrap up their North American tour with shows at Beacon Theatre on Friday (6/17) and Saturday (6/18).

SETLIST: Sigur Rós @ Kings Theatre 6/14/2022

Vaka

Fyrsta

Samskeyti

Svefn-g-englar

Rafmagnið búið

Ný batterí

Gold 2

Fljótavík

Heysátan

Dauðalagið

Smáskifa

Set 2:

Glósóli

E-Bow

Ekki múkk

Syndir Guðs (opinberun frelsarans)

Sæglópur

Gong

Andvari

Gold 4

Festival

Kveikur

Popplagið